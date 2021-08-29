'Another terror attack highly likely in Afghanistan in next 24-36 hrs'

Washington, Aug 29 Just days after the deadly bombings in Kabul that killed nearly 200 people, including 13 members of the American military, US President Joe Biden said his military commanders informed him that another attack in Afghanistan is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours" .

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden said in a statement on Saturday after meeting his national security team.

"I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritise force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground," he added.

The IS-K, a local affiliate of the Islamic State terror group in Afghanistan, had claimed responsibility for the Kabul attack on August .

In retaliation for the deadly attack, the US military on August 27 launched a drone strike against the terror group in Nangarhar province, which killed two "high-profile" members and wounded another, according to the Pentagon.

"This strike was not the last," Biden said in the statement on Saturday.

"We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay," he added.

In a new security alert issued early Sunday in Kabul, the US State Department advised all American citizens to immediately leave three of the Kabul airport's gates and avoid travelling to the airport, citing a "specific, credible threat"

The Department, however did not reveal about the nature of the threat.

The US has been scrambling to evacuate Americans and its Afghan partners from the country since the Taliban captured Kabul on August 15.

The White House said on Saturday that around 111,900 people have left Afghanistan since August 14.

