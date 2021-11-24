Army chief Naravane highlights India's role in Bangladesh Liberation War

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday praised Bangla people who stood to their right to liberty and independence in 1971.

General Naravane address comes at an event organized by the Indian Army's think-tank Centre Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) to release the book 'Bangladesh Liberation @50 years 'Bijoy'

In his speech, General Naravane acknowledged that the Bangladesh Liberation War changed the lives and destinies of millions of Bangla brothers and sisters.

"I pay homage to those brave hearts on both of the borders forgave it all for a brighter and secured tomorrow," said the Indian Army Chief.

He also praised the Bangla Independent leaders who fought with the Indian Army to get an independent Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh and India have come a long way, our friendship has stood the test of time. As neighbours with common roots, we continue to grow together & share challenges, opportunities, and destinies," said Naravane.

The seminar and webinar organized by CLAWS acknowledged both India and Bangladesh leadership in the Liberation of Bangladesh through the 1971 War.

The year 2021 is of special significance as both countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations which also coincides with the Golden Jubilee of Liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

( With inputs from ANI )

