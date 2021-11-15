Army chief Naravane receives Israel's guard of honour on first day of his visit

Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, on the first day of his maiden visit to Israel, received the country's guard of honour.

During the guard ceremony on Monday, the COAS expressed happiness towards the guard ceremony, the Indian Army informed in a tweet.

"On the first day of his visit to Israel, General MM Naravane received a Guard of Honour at #Latrun, Israel. #COAS complimented the Guard for impeccable Turnout & Parade," Indian Army tweeted.

The COAS on Sunday proceeded on his maiden visit to Israel during which he is slated to meet the country's senior military and civilian leadership to discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations.

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said that the Army Chief will take forward the excellent bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor