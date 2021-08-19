Army officer killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 19 A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Army was killed on Thursday in a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Defence ministry spokesman, Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said, "Today during an encounter with the terrorists in Thanamandi area of Rajouri, one JCO of Rashtriya Rifles suffered bullet injuries.

"The JCO was immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but later he succumbed to injuries."

Reports said the operation against the terrorists continued in the area.

