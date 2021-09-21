Army pays tribute to 2 officers killed in Udhampur helicopter crash

Jammu, Sep 21 The Indian Army said on Tuesday that two of its officers, who were killed in a helicopter crash in J&K's Udhampur district earlier in the day, laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

A defence statement said, "During an operational area clearance sortie in the Patnitop area, Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput met with an accident while manoeuvring the helicopter they were flying.

"During the crash landing of the helicopter, both the pilots suffered grave injuries. They were immediately evacuated to the Command Hospital in Udhampur, where they succumbed to their injuries.

"Major Rohit Kumar, 35, and Major Anuj Rajput, 28, were brave officers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The Indian Army will always remain indebted to their supreme sacrifice and offer deepest condolences to their families."

Police sources had said earlier that locals reported that they saw a helicopter going down in the forested Patnitop area in Udhampur district. The same sources said the crashed helicopter belonged to the army.

