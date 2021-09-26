Army soldier creates new Guinness record for fastest solo cycling

By IANS | Published: September 26, 2021 07:42 PM2021-09-26T19:42:03+5:302021-09-26T20:00:08+5:30

Jammu, Sep 26 An Indian army soldier on Sunday created a new Guinness World record for solo cycling (Men) by pedalling from Leh to Manali in record time.

A defence statement said, "Lieutenant Colonel, Sripada Sriram from the Strategic Strikers Division of 1 Corps has set a new Guinness World Record for the 'Fastest Solo Cycling - (Men)' from Leh to Manali on Sunday.

"The total distance covered was 472 kilometers with a total elevation gain of approximately 8,000 meters.

"The event was a part of celebrations of Swarnim Vijay Varsh and also to mark the occasion of 195th Gunners' Day.

"The officer successfully established a new Guinness World Record by completing the route in 34 hours and 54 minutes".

