Arrested Pak terrorist involved in 2011 Delhi HC blast: Sources

New Delhi, Oct 13 The suspected Pakistan terrorist, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in the national capital, has revealed that he was involved in the Delhi High Court blast in 2011 that claimed the lives of as many as 11 people then, official sources privy to the probe told on Wednesday.

"He accepted that he had done a recce of the Delhi High Court before the blast in 2011," the source said. However, his further involvement in the execution of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Apart from this terror attack in Delhi, the arrested Pakistan national, identified as Mohd Ashraf alias Ali, revealed that he was involved in several terror activities in the country, especially Jammu and Kashmir.

Ashraf disclosed during the interrogation that he was involved in the terror attack at the Bus Station in Jammu in 2009. The attack was executed on the directions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

"It is a stark revelation of Pakistan's role in every terror activity in India," the source underlined.

The suspected terrorist Mohd Ashraf was arrested from the crowded Laxminagar area of Delhi at around 9 p.m. on Monday. The Special Cell had earlier said that the ISI had trained this terrorist for at least six months back in 2004. In the same year, he managed to enter India through Bangladesh at the Siliguri border, West Bengal.

Since then he was living in India as a sleeper cell. "After entering India, he went to Ajmer and befriended a Maulvi at a local Masjid, Ajmer. In the year 2006, he accompanied the said Maulvi to Delhi," an official said.

During the interrogation since Tuesday, the suspected terrorist has also disclosed that he has several times supplied arms and ammunition to the militants in Jammu and Kashmir. "His every activity was on ISI's directions," sources said.

The accused terrorist was assigned to carry out terror strikes during this festive season at the behest of Pakistan's ISI.

Earlier also on September 14, the Special Cell of Delhi Police which prevents, detects, and investigates cases of terrorism, organized crime, and other serious crimes in the national capital, had busted a Pakistan-based terror module and arrested seven suspected terrorists, including two people who were trained by ISI.

The arrested terrorists were also planning to carry out terror attacks in the country during this festival season. All the suspects are currently in police custody.

