As part of Spain's second phase of evacuation, flight with 84 Afghan refugees arrives in Madrid

In the second phase of the evacuation of Afghan refugees, a plane carrying 84 refugees landed at a military base near Madrid on Monday.

The plane carried Afghans and their families who collaborated with the Spanish government in Afghanistan, Sputnik reported.

The flight had departed from Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad.

Since the beginning of the evacuation from Afghanistan, Spain has transported 2,300 people from that country.

