Ashraf Ghani's bodyguard saw him escape with millions of dollars

New Delhi, Oct 11 "I saw the Afghan President escape with millions," claims Brigadier General Piraz Ata Sharifi, the bodyguard of former Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani, adding that the latter left him to hide in squalid cellars after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August, the Daily Mail reported.

In Daily Mail said that Sharifi has also promised to expose the corruption of his former boss who, he says, fled the country with bags containing hundreds of millions of dollars of public money.

The general has the palace CCTV evidence to prove this, the Brigadier General said, adding that he will share proof if he can escape from Afghanistan.

That is a pretty big "if". And getting bigger by the day. Because a manhunt has been declared across the Afghan capital and this week the Taliban dragnet was closing in, the report said.

Now the former President has fled, the Western-backed government is history and General Sharifi, who to his chagrin was not privy to the VIP evacuation, has a price on his head.

Wanted posters to that effect have appeared at Taliban security positions all over Kabul.

They show the General's mugshot and the following words: "

