Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

BY NEERAJ DHANKHER

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for August 2-8.

ARIES

This week, your creativity will be at its peak. You should look to solve all problems innovatively without getting involved in negative thoughts. You can set your goals much higher than before. In such a situation, you will have to work hard to accomplish it. Avoid adding on to your expenses. Along with your domestic work, you will also be inclined to participate in social functions which will keep you going. At home, avoid getting into any arguments and stay calm. Overconfidence and laziness of students may be the main reason for their downfall this week. They are advised to stay away from any vices.

Tip of the week: Innovate to grow

TAURUS

This week, you will be confident about your actions and will stay assertive. At workplace, you are likely to sign new projects and there could be a short travel as well for official work. Those in business are likely to sign new deals and sign related documents. Your financial life will get better due to gains from some of your past investments or through ancestral property. You can decide to invest that money again prudently. However, on the personal front, you may not behave properly with family members which you will regret later. Health of your mother can also need medical attention and care. Students will be able to succeed in their goals. Keep yourself physically active.

Tip of the week: Be assertive

GEMINI

Your family commitments could keep you occupied this week. There could an important matter in the family which will need your time and energy in order to be resolved. Your father can also face some health issues. Working professionals will not find the going easy this week. They will face some obstacle or the other in execution of tasks. On the positive side, this will improve their learning and problem-solving skills. Traders may have to face some challenges in recovering payments. They are advised to remain patient and keep looking for new orders. Students should avoid postponing their work else their workload will increase substantially over the next week.

Tip of the week: Spend time with family

CANCER

This week, give yourself some rest by taking time out of your busy schedule. There are indications that you may be too hard on yourself which can lead to physical and mental fatigue. Involve yourself occasionally in entertainment activities to de-stress. Your wealth quotient will remain good, and you will continue to gain money from different sources. You will be able to improve your relationship with your superiors and subordinates by resolving all your prior disputes at the workplace. You would like to spend on the comfort of family members. Students will get the fruits of their hard work and will succeed in their examinations.

Tip of the week: Calm your nerves

LEO

This week will bring some new opportunities in your life. Those of you inclined to move abroad will get a positive signal. Professionals can get to new projects out of the country. Those in business should look to expand and invest to reach newer markets. If you are unemployed, then there are indications of getting a job with a good package. You need to take advantage of every opportunity and do not let things go away. This week will bring happiness, peace and prosperity to your family life. Because of this, you can plan to go to a religious place along with your family. Health issues related to bones and joints can bother you.

Tip of the week: Don't miss new opportunities

VIRGO

This week you will adopt a different way of working and this ability will attract others. If you are associated with business, you will be highly benefited and there are chances of meeting new investors. You will think out-of-the-box and influence people with your capabilities. This will help you get benefits in the future and others will look up to you. Some unexpected expenditure can upset your budget. Students can feel out of focus due to deterioration in their parents' health. Those married can feel the heat due to personal disputes with their partner. Those in love will experience stability in their relationship. You could face eye-related ailments.

Tip of the week: Change your working style

LIBRA

This week you will work on increasing your inner happiness and will also come across opportunities to add to your overall work profile. There will positive atmosphere at the workplace and harmony will prevail. All tasks will be smoothly executed. You will get financial benefits from unexpected sources and may make a decision to invest. You will get favourable results from long-term investments. Your children will live up to your expectations and will fulfill your dreams. This is an auspicious week for students as they will crack a major examination which will bring joy to the family. On the health front, give your body adequate rest and guard against fatigue.

Tip of the week: Focus on inner happiness

SCORPIO

This week will bring a rise in your career, but you are advised to take special care of whatever work you do during this time. Have a strong grasp over it. Apart from this, if you want to talk to your senior officials, do it yourself and not through anyone. You are likely to spend a lot of money on domestic comforts and household items. An auspicious event is likely to be organised in the family which will also add to your expenses. Your spouse will remain supportive and your mutual bonding will increase. Students will need hand-holding from their teachers as they may not be able to concentrate on their academics. Eat less of sweets and get your sugar tests done.

Tip of the week: Control your sweet tooth

SAGITTARIUS

This week you are advised to plan your finances for the long-term. This will help you save and accumulate money in a timely manner. At the workplace, you are prone to commit mistakes which can tarnish your reputation. Be in control of your work and ensure its smooth execution. In your personal life, you may have to face some problems due to miscommunication with your partner. Do ensure this is settled at the earliest, else it can flare up into a major issue later. Students are advised to avoid any unethical means to improve their performance. You may get minor illnesses during the change of season.

Tip of the week: Be in control of your tasks

CAPRICORN

This week you will meet new people and expand your professional network. You will be involved in creating new strategies and plans by learning from the experiences of your seniors. You will make efforts in strengthening the previous investments. Before starting any important work, consult the experts. The week is going to be favourable if you or a member of your family desires to settle in a foreign country. In the field of education, students will see many positive changes. Those students who are dreaming of going abroad, this time will prove to be particularly fruitful. Health issues relating to teeth and head can bother you.

Tip of the week: Plan in advance

AQUARIUS

You may observe some positive changes as per your desire at the workplace this week. You will offer creative suggestions for plans and strategies which will be well appreciated by the seniors. This will inspire others as well. During the end of the week, you could be involved in household tasks which can increase your workload and add to stress. Some event can be organized in the family. Students will get immense success this week. They will get the fruits of their hard work and will have accomplishments in competitive examinations. There could be some expenditure on medical bills relating to your family. Guard yourself against ear infections.

Tip of the week: Inspire and be inspired

PISCES

You will attain favourable results in your professional life this week as an increment or change in designation seems to be on the cards. You will be able to get a lot of work done by adopting a diplomatic approach, along with discipline and hard work. You could see a rise in your expenses. But the good thing is that this will not impact your budget much as your income flow will also be smooth. It is possible that someone whom you had trusted in the past can breach your trust. Excessive studying this week can increase your mental stress and cause anxiety. In such a situation, it is advisable to involve yourself in sports.

Tip of the week: Be diplomatic in professional dealings

(Neeraj Dhankher is an astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

