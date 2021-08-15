Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

BY NEERAJ DHANKHER

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for August 16-22

ARIES

This week you are advised to enjoy success of those around you. Envying others' achievements will not serve you well.

Tip of the week: Don't be jealous

TAURUS

This week, work life will be hectic which can drain you out. Avoid any professional conflict with seniors and adopt a diplomatic attitude while handling multiple situations. Some of you can plan to buy a vehicle or property. You could meet up with some close relatives. Avoid lending or borrowing money from any relative else it will spoil relations. If your parent's health was affected in the past, then there is a strong possibility of improvement this week. Due to this, your family life will harmonious. This time will be auspicious for those students who are applying for an internship. Maintain a balanced diet and do regular workout.

Tip of the week: Be diplomatic

GEMINI

This week, you will be successful in maintaining the right balance between your personal and professional life. Employed people can face some financial crunch at times and may have to work around to make ends meet. Those in business may have to face problems due to some unsolicited advice from a close friend. Hence, avoid trusting anyone blindly. There could be some family issues which can affect the family environment, but make sure not to stretch issues too much. Your spouse will remain supportive and can play an important role in maintaining family peace. Health issues relating to cold and cough can bother you.

Tip of the week: Don't trust people blindly

CANCER

This week you will be full of creative talent and will look at ways to express the same. Working professionals can expect a positive change in their career as a new opportunity can knock on their doors. Businesspeople can look to expand in new markets and make plans to launch a new service or products. However, avoid making investments in real estate at this time as you may not encounter trustable people. Make it a point to share your life with family members to avoid communication gap. Students will excel in their studies and make everyone proud. Your health will be stronger than usual and you can get rid of any past ailments.

Tip of the week: Express your creativity

LEO

Your financial status will improve to a great extent this week as you will be able to save money. There are possibilities that you need to make big decisions to make your financial status strong. At the same time, you are advised to remain calm while making decisions. Working professionals will get positive results of their hard work and new growth opportunities will come to the fore. Observing your behaviour this week, others may feel that you are not very happy on the family front. Those of you willing to go abroad to study will need to make more efforts this week. Have a light diet else you may be at risk of suffering from stomach-related issues.

Tip of the week: Take decisions calmly

VIRGO

During this week you are likely to get many opportunities to move forward in your area of expertise. This time will be especially good for students pursuing higher education and they will be able to successfully take decisions for their future. This is the time when your accumulated wealth will work for you as your expenditure can exceed your income at this time. Some people close to you can cause disturbance in your personal life. In this case, especially while at home, avoid sharing your concerns with others, else they can take advantage of you. Your health will remain sound and no major issues are expected this week.

Tip of the week: Work towards family harmony

LIBRA

While your own health will remain robust, you will be involved in taking care of other family members in the house. Do remain available on short notice this week as your presence may be required to handle medical situations. This week is expected to be moderate for traders. However, if you want to do better in your career, then you are advised to strategise a new plan without wasting time. Those students who wish to pursue higher education will be successful as per their goals. But they have to be careful while taking a decision towards their education patiently. Your father's behaviour towards you this week can make you very upset.

Tip of the week: Plan your career roadmap

SCORPIO

Some positive changes can take place at your workplace this week. Your colleagues will remain supportive and superiors will appreciate your efforts. This whole week, you will have to spend money in different areas in your life, due to which you may feel the lack of money. In such a situation, you will have to make the right strategy for maintaining your financial situation. Try to control useless expenses. Students will have a lot of free time which can be utilised to enhance their knowledge. On the family front, there could be some issues with spouse which can cause anxiety. Try not to prolong any argument.

Tip of the week: Control useless expenses

SAGITTARIUS

This week, you will be seen doing everything with great vigour, but due to some unwanted incidents, your mood is likely to be affected. This could impact your family matters as you may be rude while interacting with people around you. If you do business in partnership, your partner can cheat you. So, while doing any type of transaction, do check the paperwork thoroughly. Your inner belief will prove to be your greatest asset at the workplace. The hard work of students aspiring to get admission in highly reputed institutions will pay off. This week, you will remain conscious of your health and will try to follow a strict diet regime.

Tip of the week: Trust your inner belief

CAPRICORN

This week, you could experience lack of mental peace which can cause some distraction in life. Instead of making yourself isolated, you should participate in religious activities which will clear up your mind. On a positive note, you may receive some unexpected financial gains this week which you should carefully invest for future. Those in business can look forward to winning new orders, hence they must plan their action plan carefully. Some of you will have a fun time with friends and family. If you are associated with the field of higher education, then there are bright chances of getting success.

Tip of the week: Spend time with friends

AQUARIUS

This week can bring some large-scale changes in your thoughts and attitude. At times, you may be gripped with negative thoughts, but you must stay positive to see the opportunities coming your way. This week is expected to go very well in terms of finances. You can succeed in property or land-related legal matters as well. Businesspeople should ensure secrecy in their projects and deals to win over competitors. On the personal front, you may have to solve your household and family issues by taking time out of your busy schedule. This time will be better than normal for students studying engineering, law and medicine, as they will be able to achieve their long-term goals.

Tip of the week: Don't give in to negative thoughts

PISCES

Some unwanted stress can worsen your health this week. You are advised to not be too hard on yourself and enjoy spare time with family and friends. Some important financial plans will be implemented this week which will give you good profits. In this case, you will get major help in saving money. Your thirst for knowledge will help you to make new associations this week. Those unemployed need to wait for a bit longer and continue to work hard. Those of you eligible for marriage can expect to hear good news in this regard. Prepare yourself well for the interview. Health will remain fine, barring some ear-related issues.

Tip of the week: Don't be too hard on yourself

(Neeraj Dhankher is an astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

