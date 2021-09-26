Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

BY NEERAJ DHANKHER

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for September 27-October 3

ARIES

This week, favourable developments are likely to happen in the lives of many people. This will lighten up their mood and they can plan for some social gathering. However, avoid doing anything in a hurry when it comes to spending, otherwise you will feel later that you have wasted money. You will be able to overcome the challenges that you are facing in your family life. There will be situations of better understanding among family members. During this time, your co-workers/colleagues can extend a helping hand. But don't expect more from them. This week can be highly favourable for higher education as some of you can get good success.

Tip of the week: Avoid impulsive spending

TAURUS

Overall, this week will be favourable for you. If you want to earn money in order to strengthen your financial position, the mantra of success for you is to only invest your money after seeking the advice of people who are more learned and experienced than you. You will be seen putting in your best efforts to improve family life. There will be betterment in your parents' health and this will help you get their support. Your younger siblings will be able to take your suggestions. This week will witness a surge of energy in you, due to which you will be able to multi task on various fronts. Students will successfully understand the topics in which they were facing difficulty earlier.

Tip of the week: Take financial advice

GEMINI

Your financial life is expected to improve this week. There can be additional flow of income which should be converted into savings. Investments in multiple saving options can be explored. Those in business can introduce some new products in the market. Along with this, you will not be deterred by taking some risks, which will definitely benefit you. Those in a job can explore new opportunities outside, and they will also be successful. Your spouse will help you to reconcile the family and this will prove beneficial for you. Students preparing for a competitive examination are advised to put their energy into studies.

Tip of the week: Take calculated risks

CANCER

This week, your energetic, lively and warm behaviour will please everyone in your surroundings, especially your family members. Due to this, you will get love and affection from your parents. There are strong possibilities of getting an increment in your income as your hard work will pay off. However, it is suggested that you do not leave any work incomplete otherwise you may face problems. Avoid making any long-term investment. You can connect with your friends and spend some quality time with them. This week is going to be positive for many students who are preparing for government examination.

Tip of the week: Spend time with friends

LEO

This week, you are advised to use your extra energy in a positive manner. Otherwise, you can waste your efforts by using it in the wrong direction. This period is beneficial for buying assets which will give you incremental returns, such as gold jewellery, a house or land. If you have been trying to buy a house of your own, there might be discussions in your family and your elders will also pay heed to the same. If you are a working professional, then you need to be careful at your workplace, else you may get into some trouble. Students who have been working hard can be awarded scholarships in their school or college. Health will remain robust.

Tip of the week: Build assets

VIRGO

This week, avoid lending money to anyone. Still if you need to, then make sure all documentation is in place. Spending quality time with family members will make you relaxed and will keep you happy. On the work front, someone can suddenly investigate your work at the office. Because of this, if anything goes wrong in your work, its negative result will be visible in your career. In such a situation, you should complete every task successfully and avoid doing anything in haste. Students need to work hard to achieve their goals and ensure doing every work properly with patience. Your love life will receive a new lease of life.

Tip of the week: Work diligently

LIBRA

This week, you are likely to benefit from past investments. This may help you fulfil your dream of buying a vehicle of your choice. Work life could be a bit challenging. It is likely that you are given new targets to achieve. Your relationship with your spouse can be strained due to the extra workload in the workplace. Make sure you fulfil your commitments with your family members else you could face their resentment. For students, this is going to be extremely favourable and they will be able to perform exceedingly well in their examination. Some of you could face health issues relating to urinary system and eyes.

Tip of the week: Maintain work life balance

SCORPIO

This week, you may be worried due to some financial problems. It is advisable to take guidance from your trusted people on how to manage your finances. You will get success this week in rejuvenating your relationship with relatives. Also, this will prove to be a good week for domestic matters and completing long pending household chores. People who are doing business in partnership can earn good profit. Social networking can help to expand your business. Students will have to refrain from engaging themselves in all such activities that can distract them from their goals. Your heath will remain strong, but do eat a balanced diet.

Tip of the week: Complete domestic chores

SAGITTARIUS

This week is expected to be average for working professionals. However, if you want to do better in your career, then you are advised to strategise a new plan without wasting time. On the financial front, you will need to keep your expenses in check, else it could impact your budget negatively. This period will give mixed results for students. The weekend will be very good and provide them with success in both academics and higher education. This is an auspicious time to engage in recreational activities with your family or friends. This will not only lighten your mind, but will also enable you to improve your bonding with them.

Tip of the week: Strategise your future goals

CAPRICORN

This week, you are likely to get opportunities to profit and strengthen your financial condition. Therefore, try to use such opportunities by making a proper strategy. If you want to attain success in your career, then do not sit back and wait, instead go out and look for new opportunities. Students facing trouble in understanding subjects in the past will now get success. On the personal front, your close friend or family member may resent your behaviour. It is advised to a add a sense of flexibility to your behavior, and do not get into any kind of dispute with others. On the whole, if you carry out your activities with patience, you will be able to find some success.

Tip of the week: Be flexible in your behaviour

AQUARIUS

This week, if you want to reap the fruits of your hard work, then you have to try and keep your positivity intact. On the career front, you are likely to come across new opportunities. Financially, you need to plan for the future and make small investments in non-risky avenues. If any member of your family is facing health problems, then this is the right time to bring about a change in treatment for them to get favourable results. This will lead to a positive atmosphere in the family. This week is going to be positive for students and they will be able to succeed in their examinations.

Tip of the week: Stay positive and alert

PISCES

This week will bring about several changes in your daily lifestyle. You may remain preoccupied with lot of work at the same time. On the career front, if you have committed any mistake while working, accepting it will reflect your wisdom. This will work in your favour. But do analyse it immediately in order to improve it. Those who had previously taken any loan may face difficulties in repaying it. They must make a plan on resolving the same else it can create stress. Students will get clarity with respect to their goals. They can get admission to any institute of their choice. Health issues relating to eyes and throat can bother you. Hence, do take adequate care.

Tip of the week: Accept your mistake

(Neeraj Dhankher is an astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor