At 84, this man enrolls to study law in UP varsity

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 17 At 84, Sitaram Srivastava is delighted to be enrolled in the Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University to pursue a bachelor in law course.

A retired official of the Provident Fund department, it was Srivastava's desire to study law which has finally been approved by the university.

When Srivastava expressed his desire to study law, it was approved by Vice Chancellor Professor Vinay Pathak even though Srivastava had completed his BA course in 1962.

Srivastava will now be taking admission in the VSSD Degree college to pursue LLB.

"I retired in 1995 and in 1998, I lost my wife due to medical negligence. I filed a case in this regard in the Consumer Court and it took me 20 years to win the case when the Supreme Court ruled in my favour.

"From the Consumer Forum to Supreme Court, my fight for justice continued for 20 years. It finally ended in 2018 when I won the case against the hospital. It is in these 20 years, my interest in law developed and now I finally decided to pursue LLB," said Srivastava.

Prof Pathak said that he was happy to see the commitment in Sitaram Srivastava for wanting to study even at this age.

"Age is just a number. When Sitaram Srivastava told me that he wanted to pursue LLB, I immediately agreed to it, keeping in mind his eagerness, commitment and passion towards it," the vice chancellor said.

Srivastava, meanwhile, said that since he was free all day, he would like to devote his time to studies.

