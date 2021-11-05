At least 10 killed in NW Nigeria village attacks

At least 10 villagers were killed on Friday in separate attacks by gunmen on two villages in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kaduna, said the state government.

In an official statement, the government of Kaduna said an unknown number of people were injured and houses were also razed in the two locations by the gunmen who attacked the Yagbak and Ungwan Ruhugo villages in the Zango-Kataf local government area of the state early Friday.

The state government said it was informed of the incident by military and police authorities, calling for calm among the citizens.

The gunmen, suspected to be bandits, in their numbers rode on motorcycles into the villages and began to shoot at residents while also torching the houses, said a witness.The state government said it has ordered an investigation into the attacks and the provision of relief items to victims.

There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings in the northern part of the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor