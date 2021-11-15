At least 20 killed in attack in northern Burkina Faso

At least 20 people, including 19 gendarmes, were killed on Sunday in a terrorist attack against the detachment of the Inata gendarmerie, in Soum province in the Sahel region, Security Minister Maxim Kone announced on the national radio of Burkina Faso.

"Operations are underway. The populations of the area are invited to be vigilant and to cooperate fully with the army," said Kone in a press release.

It is a provisional toll and the attack was not claimed as of 8 p.m. Sunday. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

