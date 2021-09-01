At least 29 killed in bus crash in Peru

At least 29 people were killed and several injured early on Tuesday after a passenger bus crashed and plunged into a ravine in central Peru, the National Police said.

The pre-dawn accident occurred around 4:00 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT) at kilometer 72 of the central highway linking the capital Lima with Huanuco, after the driver of the bus lost control and crashed into a hillside before plunging about 100 meters to the banks of the Rimac River.

The police said they were investigating to determine the cause of the accident.

According to the Superintendency of Land Transportation for Passengers, Cargo and Merchandise, geolocation data showed "the vehicle that crashed was moving at excess speed."

Authorities closed the site to vehicular traffic as the injured were evacuated to nearby hospitals. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

