At least 40 civilians killed in last 24 hrs in Afghanistan's Lashkar Gah, says UN

At least 40 civilians have been killed and more than 100 injured in the last 24 hours of fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Lashkar Gah, the United Nations said Tuesday.

In a tweet, the UN Assistance Mission for Afghanistan expressed "deepening concern" at the plight of civilians in Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province, urging an "immediate end to fight in urban areas".

Heavy clashes are taking place between Afghanistan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities. Aghan forces battled the Taliban in Lashkargah as the fighting intensified in the city in southern Helmand province and the frontline was in District 1 where the US conducted an airstrike on Monday morning.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban.

( With inputs from ANI )

