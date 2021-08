At least 8 survivors found at Mi-8 crash site in Russia's Far East

At least eight survivors were found at the Mi-8 helicopter crash site in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory, the rest are still being looked for, a spokesman for the Vityaz Aero airline told Sputnik.

"The [rescue] operation is still underway, at least 8 survivors have been found. The rest are still missing, they are being looked for," the spokesman said.

According to him, there is no information yet on the possible causes of the crash. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

