At least five dead, more than 40 injured after vehicle plows into crowd in U.S. city Waukesha
By ANI | Published: November 24, 2021 04:37 AM2021-11-24T04:37:24+5:302021-11-24T04:45:02+5:30
At least five people died and more than 40 others were injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd in Waukesha, U.S. state of Wisconsin, on Sunday, according to the city.
"At this time, we can confirm that 5 people are deceased and over 40 are injured," the city of Waukesha tweeted. "However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals."
The police department "has the person of interest" in custody, the city added.
The incident reportedly happened at around 4:30 p.m. local time (2230 GMT) on Sunday when a red SUV broke through the barriers and sped into the roadway where the Christmas parade was taking place. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
