At least five dead, more than 40 injured after vehicle plows into crowd in U.S. city Waukesha

At least five people died and more than 40 others were injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd in Waukesha, U.S. state of Wisconsin, on Sunday, according to the city.

"At this time, we can confirm that 5 people are deceased and over 40 are injured," the city of Waukesha tweeted. "However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals."

The police department "has the person of interest" in custody, the city added.

The incident reportedly happened at around 4:30 p.m. local time (2230 GMT) on Sunday when a red SUV broke through the barriers and sped into the roadway where the Christmas parade was taking place. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

