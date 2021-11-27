At least one dead in gas explosion in southern Ukraine

A woman's body has been discovered at the site of a gas explosion in a five-floor residential building in the Ukrainian city of Nova Odesa, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service (SES) said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the service announced that the explosion destroyed the building's two floors and injured three people. Later, the woman's body was found during the debris removal on the fourth floor.

"Currently, SES units, using heavy engineering equipment, continue dismantling the destroyed parts of the building, retrieving the body and searching for two people who are likely trapped," the service said.

The explosion is said to have destroyed two apartments on the fourth floor and another two on the fifth one. Fifty people have been evacuated from the damaged building. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor