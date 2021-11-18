At WMCC meet, India, China agree on need to find early resolution of remaining LAC issues in Eastern Ladakh

India and China on Thursday held a meeting of working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on Border Affairs and agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquillity.

The two sides also agreed that they should, in the interim, continue to ensure a stable ground situation and avoid any untoward incident.

The two sides had "a candid and in-depth discussion" on the situation along the LAC in the western sector of border areas at the 23rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

The Indian delegation was led by an Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Director-General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

The two sides recalled the agreement between the External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of China during their meeting in September in Dushanbe that military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should continue their discussions to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two sides also reviewed the developments since the last meeting of the Senior Commanders of both sides which was held on October 10 this year.

"In this regard, they agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquillity. The two sides also agreed that both sides should in the interim also continue to ensure a stable ground situation and avoid any untoward incident," the statement said.

"It was agreed that both sides should hold the 14th round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all the friction points along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols," the statement added.

There is a stalemate on complete disengagement from friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) following the actions of the Chinese Army last year.

While areas like Pangong Tso and Gogra have seen a pullback of troops by the two sides after several rounds of talks, Hot Springs is yet to see disengagement.

( With inputs from ANI )

