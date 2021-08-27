Attempts to loot cash from two ATMs in Telangana fail

Hyderabad, Aug 27 Thieves tried to loot cash after breaking into two ATMs in two separate incidents in Telangana on Thursday night, but failed.

In the first incident which occurred in Hyderabad, two men entered a ICICI Bank ATM kiosk in KPHB, and in an attempt to steal the cash from it, they broke it open with iron rods. They removed the display of the machine but failed to take out the cash.

After failing in their attempt, they left empty-handed. The incident occurred around 10.45 p.m.

According to police, the futile attempt to rob the ATM was recorded on CCTV camera in the ATM kiosk. Police were trying to identify and trace the accused.

In Nizamabad district, a similar attempt was made to loot cash from the Canara Bank and adjacent ATM at Mangalpahad on late Thursday. Police said a four-member team of burglars gained entry into the bank and tried to break open the lockers.

The burglars damaged an almirah and other items but did not find any cash. They tried to take out cash from ATM machine in the same premises. However, they failed in their attempt.

Police were examining footage from surveillance cameras in the area to identify the thieves.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor