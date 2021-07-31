Australia imposes 3-day lockdown in Brisbane, other areas in Queensland

Australia has introduced emergency lockdown for at least three days in more than 10 territories in the state of Queensland, including its capital, Brisbane, Queensland's Deputy Premier Steven Miles announced on Saturday.

"11 LGAs [local government areas] will go into a snap three-day lockdown from 4pm [06:00 GMT] tonight, following a number of new locally acquired cases," Miles said on Facebook.

The list of territories includes Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Moreton Bay, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Noosa, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, and Scenic Rim.

Residents under the lockdown can leave their homes for medical reasons, to buy essentials, such as groceries or medications, go to work or study if no alternative is available, and exercise within 10 kilometers [6 miles] radius of their home.

Lockdown was previously introduced in other parts of Australia due to outbreaks of COVID-19. Authorities have imposed restrictions in Sydney, Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, and other territories. Some people took to the streets to protest the decision. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor