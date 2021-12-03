Australians are the heaviest drinkers in the world, Survey disclose

A global survey of drugs found out that Australians are the heaviest drinkers in the world, Australians got drunk an average of 27 times over the course of the year almost double the global average, which was 15. Interestingly female drinkers are more in Australia than male drinkers.

The Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education chief executive, Caterina Giorgi, said “Australia tops the world in both the number of times people report getting drunk and in seeking emergency medical treatment for alcohol. Both of those indicators suggest people are drinking at fairly risky levels,”.

She further stated “We’ve seen a steep increase, which has sustained for calls for help to drug and alcohol hotlines, and increased alcohol involvement with family violence callouts. There’s an emerging picture [that] there is a significant proportion of people who are drinking at riskier levels to cope with stress and anxiety. Those habits are hard to undo as we continue to live in this covid environment.”

The Global Drug Survey found Denmark and Finland were tied as the second-drunkest countries, with participants getting intoxicated an average of 24 times a year.

The United States came in third place, with those surveyed getting blotto an average of 23 times in 2020, followed by the United Kingdom (22.5 times per year) and Canada (22).

The Global Drug Survey also uncovered that many Aussies regret their nights of heavy drinking. The interesting part is that the neighboring country of Australia, New Zealand reported one of the lowest drinking rates in the survey.

Meanwhile, Mexicans were the least likely to become heavily intoxicated, with participants getting drunk o times on average over the course of the year.