AYUSH Ministry to present success of Indian System of Medicine in mitigation of COVID-19

The Ministry of AYUSH is on the go to present the success of the Indian System of Medicine in mitigation of COVID-19 pandemic at BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting on Traditional Medicine.

The ministry in a statement said that BRICS countries are all prepared to take ahead, incorporate and amplify the Traditional Medicine System in the fight against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, BRICS countries will be discussing this particular issue in the virtual event, BRICS-Health Ministers Meeting on Traditional Medicine on Wednesday.

The theme for this Health Ministers' meet is BRICS Requital to COVID-19: Towards Digitalised Holistic Framework for Pandemic Preparedness.

"The Ministry of AYUSH, GOI, is on the go to present the success of Indian System of Medicine in mitigation of COVID-19 pandemic. The assembly will also be addressed by Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of AYUSH, Government of India, along with other Ministers of respective countries," the statement said.

The statement further stated that India assumed the rotating Chairship of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on January 1, 2021. India took over the chairship from Russia. Each BRICS member takes over the Chair for a year.

In the present meeting Prof. Tanuja Nesari, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India will present India's side on the role of the Indian System of Medicine in mitigating covid-19 pandemic.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH will deliver an introductory address.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor