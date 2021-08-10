B Nagabhushana Reddy appointed as new High Commissioner of India to Malaysia

B Nagabhushana Reddy has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Reddy is a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Services officer.

"B. Nagabhushana Reddy (IFS: 1993), Grade-Il of Indian Foreign Service, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Malaysia," MEA said in a release.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA added.

( With inputs from ANI )

