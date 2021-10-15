Baby dies after woman gives birth in UP hospital toilet

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 15 In a freak incident, a newborn died after the infant slipped and his head got stuck in a commode in the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital.

The doctors at the hospital apparently refused to admit a pregnant woman, Haseen Bano, 30, when she came to the emergency ward.

Her husband Moin pleaded with the doctors as his wife went into labour. When the pain became unbearable, the woman went to the toilet, where she delivered the baby, but the infant slipped and the head got stuck in the hole of the seat.

The hospital staff broke the toilet seat and pulled the infant out, but by then the baby had died.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Dr Sanjay Kala, principal Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi memorial medical college the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital is associated with it has ordered a probe after forming a committee.

"The issue is serious. A committee has been constituted to investigate the entire matter. Strict action will definitely be taken against the guilty," said Dr Kala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor