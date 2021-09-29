Baby dies after woman goes into labour in restaurant toilet

In a shocking turn of events, a 37-year old female who was unaware about her pregnancy lost her child after she went into unexpected labour at a restaurant toilet. According to a report in The Star, the mom, was having her afternoon meal when the entire episode occurred. The birth was so quick that the child slipped into the toilet bowl. Emergency service workers from Selangor Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the restaurant where they cracked open the toilet to get to the baby.

However, the child was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The mother was sent to the Tanjung Karang Hospital by ambulance for further medical treatment. Selangor Fire Department Director Norazam Khamis said the woman was completely unaware that she was seven months pregnant. The fire and rescue services department took 10 minutes to break the toilet bowl and extricate the newborn. This is not the first time such a instance has happened. In 2017 a similar incident happened when a female was just 23 weeks pregnant. She gave birth to Bobby James Blackwell in the toilet of the maternity ward at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales. Moments after the child's birth the baby boy was declared dead.



