Baloch leader calls for release of students abducted by Pak Army

Expressing concerns about the issue of enforced disappearance in Pakistan, Baloch political leader Agha Hasan Baloch demanded the release of two university students reportedly abducted by the Pakistan Army.

Member of National Assembly and Central Information Secretary of Balochistan National Party Agha Hasan Baloch has said that the missing students of the Balochistan University should be returned safely at the earliest, reported Urdu newspaper Express Daily.

"Two students, Suhail Baloch and Fasih Baloch, disappeared from Balochistan University Hostel. It is not the first incident. Thousands of Baloch have disappeared till today," he said.

Balochistan National Party (BNP) has expressed concern over the abduction of two students from the Baloch community and said that antagonist elements are again trying to spoil the peaceful situation in Balochistan under a "planned" conspiracy.

The remarks came from the BNP's Khuzdar Vice President Ali Mengal after the abduction of two Baloch students, identified as Sohail Baloch and Fasih Baloch, Pakistan's Urdu newspaper Intekhab reported.

Both the victims are students of Balochistan University and said to be residents of the Noshki district of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the students of Balochistan University have also protested over the abduction.

While thousands of Balochs have been abducted and disappeared since Pakistan's occupation, hundreds of others have been eliminated in the line of Pakistan's "kill and dump" policy. Thousands still remain unaccounted for.

Enforced disappearance has been used as a tool by the Pakistani state to silence the oppressed people of Balochistan since the very first day of its occupation.

While countless abductees have been killed, many of them are still facing inhuman torture in army secret cells.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor