Bangladesh Army Chief pays tributes at National War Memorial in New Delhi

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army on Tuesday laid a wreath and paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army received Guard of Honour at South Block. He is on a three-day official visit to India.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Minister of Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud is also on a four-day visit to India.

Earlier on Monday, Dr Mahmud, who was present in the national capital to inaugurate Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India, said the event is of great significance for the two neighbouring countries.

India and Bangladesh have a close, long-standing relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions, which has strengthened over the years.

( With inputs from ANI )

