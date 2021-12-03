Bangladesh reaches milestone of 100mn Covid vaccines

Dhaka, Dec 3 Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive has achieved a historic milestone of administering more than 100 million vaccine doses, officials said.

According to the figure released on Thursday by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health, a total of 100,002,123 vaccine doses were administered as of Wednesday, including 73,172,360 Chinese vaccine doses, Xinhua reported.

Of those, 62,733,739 were administered as first dose and 37,268,384 shots as second dose.

It took Bangladesh about 10 months to reach the milestone of administering more than 100 million vaccine doses.

Bangladesh began the Covid-19 vaccination drive in January to contain the pandemic that had spread across the country.

