Bangladesh records 11,463 new COVID-19 cases, 245 more deaths

Bangladesh reported 11,463 new COVID-19 cases and 245 new deaths on Monday, making the tally at 1,365,158 and death toll at 22,897, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 47,207 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Monday across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 1,219,859 including 14,412 new recoveries Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.68 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.36 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 16,230 on July 28 and the highest number of deaths of 264 on Aug. 5. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor