Bangladeshi man gets 5-year jail for illegal stay in India

Lucknow, Sep 23 A Bangladeshi national has been awarded five years 'imprisonment and a fine of Rs 22,000 for illegally staying in India.

Special judge of NIA/ATS court, Y.R. Gupta on Wednesday said that the accused, Abdulla Al Mamun a.k.a Abdullah, should be sent back to Bangladesh as soon as he serves his sentence through the embassy, if he is not wanted in any other case.

According to special public prosecutor, M.K. Singh, the accused was a native of Hussainpur village in Mymensingh, Bangladesh and was illegally staying in Deoband.

The accused was associated with a banned terror outfit, Ansarullah Bangla and fake voter ID, Aadhaar card, identity card, PAN card and SIM were recovered from his possession.

An FIR was lodged with the ATS police station on July 20, 2017.

During trial, the accused had confessed to his crime.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor