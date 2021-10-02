Baradar urges countries to reopen Afghan embassies

Kabul, Oct 2 Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban caretaker government's Acting First Deputy Prime Minister, has urged nations to reopen Afghan embassies, adding that the Islamic Emirate "does not have any policy to harm any country", the media reported.

The TOLO News report on Friday said that Baradar made the comment the previous day during a meeting which was attended by ambassadors of Russia, China and Pakistan and other Taliban officials, including Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants good relations with countries of the world. If anyone has an issue with us, we are ready to resolve it through talks and understanding. We are neither intending nor have policy of harming others, the future Afghanistan will be a home of peace," Suhail Shaheen, spokesman of the Taliban's political office in Qatar, said in a tweet citing Baradar as saying.

Also in a statement, Muttaqi said that "we want to open a new political chapter of good governance at home and a new political chapter with the region and the world as far as our relations are concerned", TOLO News reported.

After the Taliban took over the country in August, they also countries across the world that their nationals will be safe in Afghanistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor