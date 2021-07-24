B'deshi folk music legend Fakir Alamgir dies due to Covid

Dhaka, July 24 Bangladeshi folk music legend Fakir Alamgir passed away due to Covid-19 at a hospital here. He was 71, his family has confirmed.

He breathed his last at the United Hospital at around 11.30 p.m. on Friday night, his son Mashuque Alamgir Rajeeb said.

Despite being vaccinated, Alamgir had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 14.

He was hospitalised the next day after which doctors immediately moved him to the Intensive Care Unit.

He was then put on life support on July 19 as his condition deteriorated.

Known for being a Gano-Sangeet (music of the masses) singer, later a pop artist, and his work with Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the 1971 Liberation War, he was awarded the Ekushey Padak, the country's second-highest civilian award, in 1999.

Alamgir started his music career in 1966. He joined the 1969 mass uprising as a member of Kranti Shilpi Goshthi and Ganashilpi Goshthi.

When the Liberation War began, he joined Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, the radio station run by the Bangladesh government in exile.

Some of his notable songs are "O Sokhina gesosh kina Bhuillya Amare, Ami ohon Rishka Chalai, Dhaka Shohore..", "Shantahar", "Nelson Mandela", "Naam Tar Chhilo John Henry" and "Banglar Comrade Bondhu".

Alamgir had founded the cultural organisation "Wrishiz Shilpi Gosthi" in 1976, and he also served as the President of Gono Sangeet Shamanya Parishad (GSSP) .

Also a writer, ge published his first book "Chena China" in 1984.

His next two publications were "Muktijuddher Smriti Bijoyer Gaan" and "Gono Sangeeter Otit O Bortoman".

In 2013 he published three books - "Amar Kotha", "Jara Achhen Hridoy Potey" and "Smriti Alaponey Muktijuddho".

