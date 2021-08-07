Beijing airport suspends flights from 15 hotspots of COVID-19 outbreak

With China witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases again, Beijing Daxing International Airport has announced the suspension of flight routes from 15 cities including hotspots of outbreaks such as Nanjing, Yangzhou and Zhangjiajie.

Wen Wu, the airport's deputy general manager said: "Beijing Daxing International Airport has suspended flight routes from 15 cities such as Nanjing, Yangzhou and Zhangjiajie, said Wen Wu, the airport's deputy GM, as part of measures to curb the epidemic flare-up." as per Global Times.

The capital city of China has also rolled out a range of measures to curb the virus, including imposing restrictions on their purchase of railway tickets as well apart from air services.

Global Times reported that people from medium- or high-risk regions or planning to return to Beijing but have a travel history related to these regions will be prevented from buying tickets for air and railway services. In addition, if they choose to drive into the Chinese capital, they will also be persuaded to make a U-turn and leave.

Meanwhile, The Beijing International Film Festival has been postponed due to new COVID-19 outbreaks in the country, Sputnik reported citing the event's official statement on Thursday.

"Due to the recent outbreaks of the epidemic in many areas of the country, the 11th Beijing International Film Festival, originally scheduled for August 14-21, will be postponed for general safety and health reasons," the statement said.

However, the organisers have not announced for how long the festival will be put off, reported Sputnik.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), there have been 200,840,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,265,903 deaths in China. As of August 4, a total of 3,984,596,440 vaccine doses have been administered.

