Beijing court rules against woman in high profile #MeToo case

A Beijing court ruled against a Chinese woman on Tuesday in a high profile Chinese sexual harassment case, citing sufficient evidence to support her claims.

Zhou Xiaoxuan, 28, in a series of social media posts in 2018 accused television personality Zhu Jun at state broadcaster CCTV of groping and forcibly kissing her in 2014 when she was an intern working for him, allegations he denies, Diplomat reported.

Zhou's accusation quickly went viral and she sued Zhu for damages three years ago, although the first hearing of the case was not held until December 2020 behind closed doors.

The second hearing on Tuesday was also held behind closed doors.

"I'm very thankful for everyone, whether we win or lose, I'm very honored to have experienced these last three years," Zhou said to reporters outside the court Tuesday afternoon, as unidentified men and women came up and tried to push her along.

A woman who tried to hold up a sign saying "Standing Together" was quickly surrounded by police and had the sign ripped out of her hand. She said later that police then asked for her national identification number.

Zhou brought the suit against Zhu to counter a suit he had already lodged against her. She accused him of groping and forcibly kissing her in 2014, and asked for a public apology as well as 50,000 Chinese renminbi ($7,600) in damages. Zhu has denied the claims.

