Beijing records lowest Oct temperature in half century
By IANS | Published: October 18, 2021 11:33 AM2021-10-18T11:33:04+5:302021-10-18T11:50:21+5:30
Beijing, Oct 18 A cold wave drove temperatures in Beijing below zero degrees Celsius, setting a record low for the mid-October period since 1969, the municipal meteorological authority said.
A temperature of minus 0.2 degrees at 6.44 a.m. on Sunday was the lowest recorded in the 10 days from October 11 to 20 by a city observatory since 1969, reports xinhua news agency.
The meteorological department said Beijing will see mainly sunny weather in the next three days.
