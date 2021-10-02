Beijing's claims on Tibetan lives distort present-day realities, says exiled Tibetan government

Beijing's claims that the 70 years of Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s rule have improved the lives of Tibetans are based on vague historical facts and distort present-day realities, exiled Tibet government in India said in a book released ahead of China's National Day.

Tibet's exiled leader Sikyong Pema Tsering has refuted claims made by China in a White Paper, "Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity," released in May, Radio Free Asia reported.

"It is not 70 years of liberation, but in fact 70 years of suppression and oppression," the exiled leader said at the event held to launch a book titled 'Tibet: 70 years of occupation and oppression.

"In the last 70 years, the Chinese government has constantly subjugated the Tibetans inside Tibet in the name of infrastructure development and evolution," Sikyong Pema added.

"The subjugation of Tibetans is pursued by means of increased securitization, intensified surveillance and a narrative on development, all of which are used as a political tool to integrate Tibet with China," The exiled government was quoted as saying by Radio Free Asia.

A few days ago, the Tibetan Community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein (TCSL) had also organised a peace march in protest against China for the deteriorating human rights situation in Tibet.

The march was taken out from the UN Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights to the building of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on September 24.

Tibet has been ranked as the second least free region in the world, according to the latest report "Freedom in the World 2021: A Leaderless Struggle for Democracy," based on a study of political freedom around the world.

Tibet was a sovereign state before China's invasion in 1950 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered northern Tibet.

( With inputs from ANI )

