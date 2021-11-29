Belarus' security council says Kyiv stirs up migration issue to get money from west

Belarusian Security Council Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich said on Sunday that Kyiv accelerates the threat of illegal migration from Belarus to receive money from "western curators."

"If what is going on in Poland and Lithua can be somehow justified, these are NATO countries, then what is going on in our southern neighbour [Ukraine]... can not be explained by common sense. It is already hysteria. Maybe, the hysteria of the Ukrainian leadership in hopes to get some money from their western curators, like Poles or Lithuans, to snatch something," Volfovich told the Belarusian STV broadcaster.

The official noted that Kyiv decided to train techniques to counter illegal migration during military drills near the Belarusian border.

"Well, who will go to Ukraine? The other way around, only from Ukraine: 192 Ukrainians, if I am not mistaken, have applied for the Belarusian citizenship this year and stayed in our country," Volfovich said. (/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

