Benjamin List, David WC MacMillan win 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

"The 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan "for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis," tweeted the award-giving organisation.

Earlier in 2020, Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A Doudna won it "for the development of a method for genome editing."

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded 113 times to 188 Nobel Prize laureates between 1901 and 2021. Frederick Sanger is the only laureate who has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry twice, in 1958 and 1980.

