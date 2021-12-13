Bharat Petroleum, Bhabha Atomic join hands for green hydrogen production

Mumbai, Dec 13 OMC Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) have collaborated to scale up alkaline electrolyser technology for the production of green hydrogen.

At present, electrolyser plants are imported.

This is a first of its kind initiative to support the country's commitment to achieve renewable energy targets and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Refineries use large quantities of hydrogen for de-sulphurisation to make petrol, diesel and other chemicals. Presently, hydrogen is made at the refinery via steam reforming of natural gas, but this results in high CO2 emission. Consequently, refiners are setting up large scale electrolysers to produce green hydrogen from water and thereby decarbonise hydrogen production.

"We have been extensively leveraging technology in all our activities," BPCL Chairman and Managing Director Arun Kumar Singh said.

"Today, through collaboration with BARC, we intend to scale up 'Indigenous Alkaline Electrolyser Technology' and look forward to commercialising it for large use especially in refineries. This will be another step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in our journey for achieving net zero emissions by 2040."

Bharat Petroleum has plans to expand its portfolio of renewable energy with solar, wind and biofuels. Furthermore, the company intends to meet power requirement for new projects in its refineries, primarily from renewable sources.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor