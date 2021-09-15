Bharat series registration of vehicles starts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 From Wednesday, any government or private employee can apply for Bharat (BH) series of centralised registration numbers in Odisha, officials said.

The central government by amending Rule 47 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, has mandated that vehicles bearing the BH registration number will not be required to register in a new State after relocation.

As per an order issued by the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, the new system of allotting BH series registration will be completely online.

The application along with the specified fee and taxes will be made in electronic form through the portal, https://parivahan.gov.in.

Any employee of the State or Central government can apply for the facility by furnishing an official Identity Card. For the private sector, the employee of a company having offices in at least four states/UTs is eligible to avail the number.

Vehicles registering under the BH system will be levied road tax for two years and in multiple of two thereafter. The road tax will be charged at 8 per cent in case of the vehicles costing below Rs 10 lakh. For the vehicles costing Rs 10-20 lakh, the charge will beA10 per cent and for those above Rs 20 lakh, it will be 12 per cent.

Two per cent extra charge will be levied for diesel vehicles, while it will be 2 per cent less for electric vehicles, the STA said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor