Bharti Airtel board to consider capital raising options on Aug 29

New Delhi, Aug 25 The board of telecom major Bharti Airtel will consider several options for capital raising, including through equity and debt instruments on Sunday.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said: "A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to inter-alia consider various capital raising options through equity or equity linked or debt instruments or any combination there-of, as the Board may deem appropriate."

The company had, in February, raised $1.25 billion through various debt instruments.

For the April-June quarter, the telco reported a net profit of Rs 284 crore, against a loss of Rs 15,933 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

It posted quarterly revenue of Rs 26,854 crore during the quarter under review, up 21.2 per cent YoY.

On Wednesday, shares of Bharti Airtel on the BSE closed at Rs 612.45 crore, lower by Rs 7.40 or 1.19 per cent from its previous close.

