Bhutan King offers prayers for CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, says he will be remembered as friend by people of country

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his father the Fourth Druk Gyalpo on Thursday offered prayers for Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other personnel who lost their lives in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

"HM The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo offered prayers and Karmi Tongchoed at the Kuenrey of the Tashichhodzong for Gen Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, his wife & 11 armed forces personnel who lost their lives in an accident y day," the Indian embassy in Bhutan said in a tweet.

According to a statement posted by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Facebook, the Fourth Druk Gyalpo has sent messages of condolence for the bereaved families, and the government and the people of India.

"General Bipin Rawat, who visited Bhutan several times during his career, will be remembered as a friend by the people of Bhutan," the statement said.

The Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Chief Operations Officer of the RBA and senior officers of the Armed Forces, along with the Indian Ambassador, the heads of IMTRAT and DANTAK, and representatives of the Indian community in Bhutan, joined the ceremony to offer a thousand butter lamps, the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

