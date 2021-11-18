Biden administration buys 10 million Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill

Biden administration on Thursday (local time) announced that they have purchased 10 million treatment courses of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill.

"Today, I'm announcing that we have purchased 10 million treatment courses of the Pfizer antiviral COVID-19 pill, with delivery starting at the end of this year and across 2022. My administration is making the necessary preparations now to ensure these treatments will be easily accessible and free," said US President Joe Biden in a statement.

Pfizer has developed an antiviral pill for people infected by COVID-19 that may dramatically reduce the risk of hospitalizations and death.

Earlier this month Pfizer announced topline results from its trial saying that an interim analysis -- done before the trial was scheduled to end, showed an 89 per cent reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 among people given the drug within the first three days of symptom onset.

The pill is to be administered in combination with an older antiviral drug called ritonavir and is meant to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 in patients at increased risk of hospitalization or death, the company has said.

Meanwhile, Pfizer had announced earlier on Tuesday that it is seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the pill and that it signed a licensing agreement to allow for broader global access to it.

"While this antiviral pill still requires a full review by the Food and Drug Administration, I have taken immediate steps to secure enough supply for the American people," said the US President.

"This is positive news. This treatment could prove to be another critical tool in our arsenal that will accelerate our path out of the pandemic," added Biden.

He further stressed that vaccines are the strongest tool in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"But vaccines remain our strongest tool. With the authorization of vaccines for children aged 5 - 11 years old, 95 per cent of Americans are now eligible to be vaccinated," said Biden.

He urged American citizens to get vaccinated as it was safe, free, and easily available.

"My message continues to be: get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe, free, and easily available. Don't wait. Get vaccinated today," urged Biden.

( With inputs from ANI )

