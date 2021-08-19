Biden administration suspends arms sales to Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover

The Biden administration on Wednesday (local time) suspended all arms sales to the government of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country.

In a notice to defense contractors posted, the State Department's Political/Military Affairs Bureau said pending or undelivered arms transfers to Afghanistan had been put under review, reported ABC News.

"In light of rapidly evolving circumstances in Afghanistan, the Directorate of Defense Sales Controls is reviewing all pending and issued export licenses and other approvals to determine their suitability in furthering world peace, national security and the foreign policy of the United States," it said.

The notice said it would issue updates for defense equipment exporters in the coming days.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said he is committed to keeping US troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his August 31 deadline for withdrawal.

Up to 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan after the Taliban took full control of the nation, reported ABC News.

The Biden administration has received criticism for the scenes of violence and disorder in recent days as thousands attempted to flee while the Taliban advanced.

Moreover, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the new Taliban government in Afghanistan will not at the current time be allowed to access loans or other resources from the 190-nation lending organization.

In a statement on Wednesday, the IMF said it would be guided by the views of the international community.

The statement said, "There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources."

SDRs are special drawing rights that serve as a reserve that IMF member countries can tap into to meet payment obligations.

After the fall of Kabul on Sunday, the Taliban have now got hold of "sophisticated weapons" and currency of the western superpower, according to videos that have surfaced on social media, a viral video showed.

In one such video, a man can be seen displaying hundreds of USD bundles stored in a room. He is also seen opening one of the bundles and showing the US currency.

In another clip, several purported Taliban members are seen strolling inside a room filled with ammunition. They were displaying weapons and seem to be proud to have captured them.

Meanwhile, according to local media reports Taliban have also captured the US military's biometric devices compromising crucial data of the US army and the local Afghans who played crucial roles during the war.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor