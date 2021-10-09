Biden authorises new refugee cap of 125,000 for 2022

President Joe Biden has officially announced the United States commitment to resettle up to 125,000 refugees, informed US Secretary Antony Blinken on Friday (local time).

The move demonstrating that America will continue to lead in providing refuge to those fleeing persecution so they can start new lives in safety, he added.

"@POTUS has made official the U.S. commitment to resettle up to 125k refugees, demonstrating that the United States will continue to lead in providing refuge to those fleeing persecution so they can start new lives in safety," Blinken said in a tweet.

President Biden sent a memo to Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorising a new refugee cap of 125,000 for the fiscal year 2022 due to humanitarian and national interests.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States... and after appropriate consultations with the Congress, I hereby make the following determinations and authorize the following actions: The admission of up to 125,000 refugees to the United States during Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 is justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest," Biden said on Friday (local time), reported Sputnik.

He also set regional caps for five global regions, in addition to setting aside 10,000 spots to be allocated at a later date should the need arise. The authorisation allows for 40,000 refugees from Africa, 15,000 from East Asia, 10,00 from Europe and Central Asia, 15,000 from Latin America and the Caribbean, and 35,000 for the Near East and South Asia in addition to the 10,000 unallocated spots, it further reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

