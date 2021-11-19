Biden 'considering' diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

US President Joe Biden has said that his administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, reported NBC News.

Asked about the possibility of the boycott during an Oval Office meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, Biden responded that it was "something we are considering", according to NBC News.

The White House usually sends a delegation to the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics but under a diplomatic boycott would not send the delegation.

The diplomatic boycott call has been advocated by top US lawmakers in the US. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had called for such a boycott, a move to protest against China's abuses of human rights, said CNN.

Human rights activists have raised their voices against China's detention of Uyghur people in Xinjiang province and crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

( With inputs from ANI )

