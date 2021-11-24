Biden invites 110 countries to virtual summit on democracy; China, Turkey missing from list

US President Joe Biden has invited 110 countries to a virtual summit on democracy on December 9-10, excluding China, Turkey, and Russia, according to a list posted on the State Department website on Tuesday.

The list includes Taiwan which is likely to increase tension between US and China. Turkey, a member of NATO, is also missing from the list.

The list includes major Western allies of the US. It also includes India, Pakistan and Iraq.

In the South Asian region Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka have been excluded.

